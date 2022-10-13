India is set to bowl first in the second warm-up match against Western Australia. Former India captain Virat kohli was included in the team sheet shared by BCCI. The match will be played at WACA in Perth on Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Team India Playing XI:

#TeamIndia will bowl first. A look at our Playing XI for the second practice match against Western Australia. pic.twitter.com/5Wutj8rFYI — BCCI (@BCCI) October 13, 2022

