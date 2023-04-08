Ruturaj Gaikwad and Dwaine Pretorius combined to take a good catch to dismiss Tristan Stubbs during the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match in IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 8. Stubbs skied a delivery off Sisanda Magala and Pretorius appeared to have taken a good catch near the straight boundary. But he lost his balance and was falling over the ropes when he threw the ball inside and Ruturaj Gaikwad obliged, taking a simple catch. It was a perfect example of teamwork, which led to this wicket. Ravindra Jadeja Pulls Off a 'Blind'er! Watch CSK All-Rounder Take a Sensational Reflex Catch off His Own Bowling During MI vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Watch Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad's Teamwork Here

Team work at its best 🙌🏻 Dwaine Pretorius and Ruturaj Gaikwad combine to dismiss Tristan Stubbs 👌🏻👌🏻 WATCH 🔽 #TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/Jz3aqLK8yn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2023

