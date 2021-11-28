Thailand cricketer, Natthakan Chantam, shared a heartbreaking image after ICC called off the Women's World Cup qualifiers amid the raising concerns over the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, which meant that Thailand can no longer qualify for the multi-nation event.

