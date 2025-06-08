India national cricket team star cricketer Rinku Singh got engaged to MP Priya Saroj. After getting engaged, Rinku Singh posted a few pictures on his Instagram handle with his fiancé and wrote a heartwarming caption. The 27-year-old wrote: "This day has been in our hearts for so long - almost three years - and the wait was worth every second 🫶 Engaged - with full hearts and a forever to go." During the engagement ceremony, Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav also arrived at the hotel where the couple got engaged. Indian Cricketer Rinku Singh Gets Engaged To MP Priya Saroj, Couple Exchanges Rings At Grand Ceremony In Lucknow (Watch Video).

Rinku Singh Shares Adorable Pictures With MP Priya Saroj

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rinku 🧿🇮🇳 (@rinkukumar12)

