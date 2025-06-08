Star India national cricket team and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Rinku Singh and MP Priya Saroj got engaged. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav also arrived at the hotel where Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj are having their engagement, a grand Ring Ceremony in Lucknow. Priya Saroj is an MP from Machhlishahr, a Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh. The 27-year-old Rinku Singh is also from Uttar Pradesh and represents the state's cricket team in domestics. Priya Saroj, Machhlishahr MP and Bride-to-Be of Rinku Singh, Congratulates Kuldeep Yadav and His Fiancée Vanshika On Their Engagement (See Post).

Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj Exchange Rings:

Akhilesh Yadav Present At Event:

