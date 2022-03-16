On this day in 2012, Sachin Tendulkar added a shining feather to his cap when he became the first and only batter to score 100 centuries in international cricket. The legendary batter achieved this feat during India's Asia Cup match against Bangladesh.

#OnThisDay in 2012 🗓️ The legendary @sachin_rt scripted history when he became the only batter in the history of cricket to score 💯 international hundreds. 🔝 👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/O736mqwV7m — BCCI (@BCCI) March 16, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)