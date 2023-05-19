Making predictions in cricket might be an easy task but to get them accurate is truly remarkable. Cricket fans, who were in wait of Virat Kohli to get to the three-figure mark in IPL 2023, were treated to a scintillating display from the RCB star as he scored his first hundred of IPL 2023. However, much before the carnage in Hyderabad, a fan had accurately predicted that Kohli would be scoring a century. In a tweet, at 1:52 pm on May 18, the fan's tweet read, "Virat Kohli masterclass loading tonight? Finally a century off 61 balls." Although he was right about the hundred, he did not predict the balls in which he got there. Kohli took 62 balls to score what was his sixth IPL hundred. Following this hundred, fans reacted to the tweet. Check them out below. 'Somebody Somewhere…..' Rajat Sharma Takes Indirect Dig at Gautam Gambhir After Virat Kohli Hits Century in SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

Fan's Prediction About Virat Kohli's Century

'Time Machine Se Aya Hai Kya'

Ooo bhai. Ye Time Machine se aaya hai kya — Cricketing Jay (@CricketingJay) May 18, 2023

'Genius'

😮👍 What a prediction.. Genius bro Rajiv — 'Ben Stokes' (@18kingofcricket) May 18, 2023

'Kamal Kar Diya'

Kamal Kr diya Aaj🫡 — Akash C.N (@voidcentury45) May 18, 2023

'Cricket Astrologer'

Cricket astrologer 🫡 — NainaSingh 🇮🇳 (@NainaS771) May 18, 2023

'How!'

How yar🙄 — Raghu Gowd (@madhavparthh) May 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)