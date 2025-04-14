The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is entering a very crucial phase where teams will now start to show how much calibre they have in the season. In a very crucial encounter, Lucknow Super Giants take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2025 on Monday, April 14. The Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match is set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow and will get underway at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). CSK are in trouble after losing five matches in a row and they desperately need a spark from someone to re-ignite their campaign. LSG on the other hand are driven by the tremendous form of Nicholas Pooran and they will be confident on another victory here. IPL 2025: ‘Looked Rehearsal for Test Match, Why Not Try Prithvi Shaw’, Krishnamachari Srikkanth Delivers Scathing Verdict as CSK Hit New Low With Fifth Straight Loss.

Today’s IPL 2025 Match Live

