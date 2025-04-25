Match 43 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) will see two South Indian franchises lock horns on April 25, as Chennai Super Kings clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium and commence at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Both teams are languishing in the bottom half of the table, with CSK at 10th and SRH at 8th. The winner will climb to eighth in the IPL points table. CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Premier League Season 18 Match 43.

