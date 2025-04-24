Match 43 will see two familiar foes, similarly fated franchises this season, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad clash against each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match will decide which side occupies the bottom of the points table. CSK, with six losses, are tenth in the IPL 2025 standings, with SRH not far behind, holding the ninth spot with as many points but have a slightly better net run-rate. This will be the only CSK vs SRH clash in the IPL 2025 league stage, having been placed in Virtual Groups A and B, respectively. What Are IPL 2025 Virtual Groups? Know How and Why Are Teams Placed in Groups A and B in Indian Premier League Season 18.

The ongoing season has been a strategic failure for CSK, who are yet to find their apt combination and have relied on non-performers too much. The lack of performances from the overseas players have also contributed to their worries, adding more pressure on their Indian recruits. On the other hand, SRH have failed to live up to their standards from IPL 2024 and just carried on playing mindless cricket. The batters in particular have looked below, with performances far and few. Lack of runs has created an additional burden on the bowling unit.

CSK vs SRH Head-to-Head Record Ahead of IPL 2025 Clash

The CSK vs SRH rivalry is tilted in one franchise's favour. Out of 21 IPL matches, Chennai Super Kings have come out victorious 15 times as compared to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who ended up as winners on six occasions.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Players

Player Name Heinrich Klaasen Harshal Patel Travis Head Shivam Dube Ravichandran Ashwin Rachin Ravindra

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Key Battles

Wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen has been the only bright news for SRH in their batting unit lately. Ravichandran Ashwin found his form in the last CSK encounter, and will look tighten up the screws in the middle overs, where a battle with Klaasen waits the ace spinner. Harshal Patel has been the best bowler for Hyderabad this season, while Shivam Dube has been Chennai's most prolific batter this edition, and will once again hope to lead the charge, which sets up a great contest against Patel in the death overs.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Venue and Match Timing

The Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 25. The CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans Allege 'Fixing' in SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match After Ishan Kishan Walks-Off Without Edging The Ball and Umpire Raising Finger Before Appeal.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Details

Star Sports is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans can watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports Network HD/SD TV channels. Fans also have an online viewing option for the CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but will require a subscription for the same.

CSK vs SRH IPL 2025 Impact Players

CSK have mostly utilised Ravichandran Ashwin and Shivam Dube as their impact players at home. The likes of Sam Curran and Anshul Kamboj are warming the bench. SRH, meanwhile, have mostly used their all-rounders Abhinav Manohar and Aniket Verma as their impact players, while also juggling around with Mohammed Shami and Eshan Malinga in the bowling department.

