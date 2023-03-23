Joe Root has had a stellar ICC World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle as the former England captain ended as the highest run-scorer at the end of the league cycle. The right-hander will finish at the top of the list, with 1,915 runs. Australia's Usman Khawaja is second on the list, with 1,608 runs to his name. Pakistan captain is third with 1,527 runs. However, there were no Indians in the top five. Top Wicket-Takers in WTC 2021–23: Nathan Lyon Ends League Cycle With Most Wickets, Ravi Ashwin Third.

Joe Root Sits on Top of Run-Getters' List in WTC 2021-23

Some big names impressed with the bat during the #WTC23 period 🔥 More 👇https://t.co/8R1BJex1m3 pic.twitter.com/2PGqFzL6IT — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2023

