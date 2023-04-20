Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Arun Jaitley Stadium at Delhi, news has been coming that umpires has decided to delay the toss for a little while. There has been rain around in Delhi and the conditions are not entirely ready to start the match just yet.

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Toss Delayed

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)