Ashish Nehra's son Arush imitated him and acted out exactly what he does during a match. In a video shared by Gujarat Titans on social media, young Arush is seen demonstrating what his father does on the sidelines of a match. Starting by saying that he would have worn a cap in the way his father does, young Arush stood near the boundary rope with his hands behind him and he demonstrated how the GT head coach would ask his players to bowl fast with a hand gesture. Ashish Nehra Jokingly Kicks Murali Karthik As Latter Falls Down, Video of Their Hilarious Moment At the Start of KKR vs GT IPL 2023 Goes Viral!.

Watch Ashish Nehra's Son Arush Imitate Him

