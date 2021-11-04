Unmukt Chand became the first male Indian player to sign for the Big Bash League when he was acquired by Melbourne Renegades for the upcoming season.

For the very first time, a male Indian player will be a part of the @BBL this summer https://t.co/rIpLcIhZMB pic.twitter.com/ePSVqw3vyR — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 4, 2021

