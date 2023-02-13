Indian all-rounder and one of the most consistent performers, Deepti Sharma gets sold to UP Warriorz for INR 2.6 crores. Every franchise is looking for an Indian star to represent them and Deepti adds great value in that pursuit. She can also be a great option for the captaincy role.

Deepti Sharma Sold to UPW For INR 2.6 Crore

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)