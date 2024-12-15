Australia women's national cricket team star leg-spinner Alana King was sold to UP Warriorz during the Women's Premier League 2025 auction on Sunday. Alana King was purchased for INR 30 lakh by the franchise. King is a great leg-spinner, and her addition to the Warriorz will boost the spin bowling department. WPL 2025 Auction Live Updates Online: Akshita Maheshwari Goes to Mumbai Indians for INR 20 Lakh; Simran Bahadur, Preeti Bose Go Unsold.

Australian Star Goes to UPW

