Ellyse Perry (3/16) starred with an impressive bowling performance as Royal Challengers Bangalore restricted UP Warriorz to just 135 in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 on Wednesday, March 15. The Smriti Mandhana-led side started well with the ball in hand after winning the toss and had UP Warriorz reeling at 31/5 at one stage. But a 69-run partnership between Grace Harris (46) and Deepti Sharma (22) brought UP Warriorz back into the contest. However, Perry dismissed both these batters in one over to peg UP Warriorz further in this match. Bulls-Eye! Watch Harleen Deol's Direct Hit From the Deep That Ran Out Humaira Kazi During MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2023 Match (See Video).

UPW-W vs RCB-W Innings Update:

