Urvashi Rautela, former rumoured girlfriend of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, has set aside the rumours of her involvement with Pakistan pacer Nassem Shah. A few days ago, the Bollywood actress shared a fan-made video of her smiling at the young bowler. After that, the social media users thought that something was brewing up between the two of them. But, Urvashi has shared an IG story claiming that there is nothing between them. Naseem Shah Does Not Know Urvashi Rautela, but Smiles at Reporter’s Question on Bollywood Actress in Viral Video

Check Urvashi's IG story:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)