West Indies batter Brandon King got out in a poor fashion, putting an end to a disastrous PAK vs WI ODI series 2025. As Pakistan national cricket team pacer Naseem Shah bowled a full-ish delivery, towards the batter, King tried to defend. The ball caught the outside edge, and the fielder at the slip made no mistake in making a dive and getting the splendid catch. Brandon King got dismissed for a mere five, after facing just eight balls in the WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025. Mohammad Haris Takes Stunning Catch Nearing Boundary Line to Dismiss Evin Lewis During WI vs PAK 3rd ODI 2025 (See Pics).

Naseem Shah Scalps Brandon King Wicket:

Naseem Shah finds the edge after showing great rhythm with the new ball again 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LI9ZUOCjHY — PCT Replays 2.0 (@ReplaysPCT) August 12, 2025

