USA cricketer Jaskaran Malhotra produced a rare international feat as he hammered six sixes in an over during an ODI against Papua New Guinea on Thursday. He joined a select club of international cricketers to have achieved such a feat. Malhotra also became the first American to score an ODI hundred in the process.

6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣6️⃣!! Jaskaran Malhotra has joined an exclusive club of international cricketers to hit 6️⃣ x 6️⃣s in an over with a stunning assault from the final 6 balls of the innings as he becomes the first American to make an ODI 💯 with 173 not out! USA post 271 for 9 v PNG! pic.twitter.com/pCxHDQS8XO — USA Cricket (@usacricket) September 9, 2021

