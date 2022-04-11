USA on Monday, were named co-hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 alongside West Indies. The decision was made official by ICC after a board meeting. This development means that both USA and West Indies will automatically qualify for the tournament as co-hosts.

HUGE NEWS!!! The @ICC has today confirmed automatic qualification for #TeamUSA🇺🇸 as co-host of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 alongside West Indies!! FULL DETAILS➡️: https://t.co/2y8kc4k7ty#T20WorldCup🏏 #WeAreUSACricket🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/KDc26Rjyk1 — USA Cricket (@usacricket) April 10, 2022

