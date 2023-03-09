Opener Usman Khawaja has scored his 14th Test century during the day 1 of the IND vs AUS 4th Test at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Having opted to bat first, Australia got a great start to the match, courtesy of Khawaja's brilliant century. This was also his first Test hundred against India. Khawaja will be now looking to convert this century into a big innings. Did Ishan Kishan Shake Hands With PM Narendra Modi After Having Them Inside His Pants? Twitterati Thinks So as Pics of the Cricketer Go Viral!

Usman Khawaja Scores 14th Test Century

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)