Prime Minister Narendra Modi shook hands with the Indian players before the fourth Test against Australia got underway and there seems to have been something interesting that happened during that moment. Ishan Kishan, part of the Indian Test squad, stood out with the players as they shook hands with PM Modi and prior to that interaction, the wicket-keeper batter was seen putting his hands inside his pants! It might have been that Kishan was trying to adjust and tuck in his jersey and pics of him putting his hands into his pants went viral, with netizens reacting to this. Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith Receive Their Test Caps From PM Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the Start of IND vs AUS 4th Test 2023 (See Pics and Video).

Ishan Kishan Putting His Hands Inside His Pants

Haha

Hilarious!

'Bacchon ko Kon Lata Hai'

Yeh baccho ko Ground par kon Lata hai https://t.co/tR4yVgY0Ye — Karan (@singhkaran29) March 9, 2023

'Why'

Why is Ishan Kishan looking down his pants? https://t.co/JNOBVcd3e6 — Rushi Vishavadia (@rushiv) March 9, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)