Rishabh Pant said he was left 'deeply saddened' after flash floods wreaked havoc in Uttarkhand's Uttarkashi district, leaving at least four people dead. Tragedy struck the state of Uttarakhand as it experienced one of the worst natural disasters in recent times after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Dharali, a place in Uttarkashi district and many people are feared missing with rescue operations ongoing. Rishabh Pant took to social media to share his thoughts on this tragic incident and wrote. "Deeply saddened by the news from Uttarakhand. Hoping everyone stays safe and strong." Rishabh Pant Helps Underprivileged Karnataka Student By Paying Her College Admission Fees, Wins Hearts.

Rishabh Pant Reacts After Flash Flood Cause Widespread Destruction in Uttarakhand

Deeply saddened by the news from Uttarakhand. Hoping everyone stays safe and strong. 🙏 — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) August 6, 2025

