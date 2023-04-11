On Tuesday, Sanju Samson, ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Chennai Super Kings, met MS Dhoni, and shared a picture with the former Indian cricketer. After meeting the former Indian captain, Sanju Samson clicked a picture and shared the same on the social media. Taking to social media, Sanju Samson wrote, “Vathi is here…🤗.” Soon after the picture went viral.

'Vathi Is Here'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)