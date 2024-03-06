Vidarbha has now defeated Madhya Pradesh in the second semi-final by 62 runs. Vidarbha will now face Mumbai in the final of Ranji Trophy 2023-24. Vidarbha was not looking good at the start of the semi-final but made a great comeback in the second innings. It will now be a difficult final for Vidarbha as Mumbai has won the title 41 times. Both of the teams haven't won a title in the last two years. Mumbai Crush Tamil Nadu by Innings and 70 Runs To Storm Into Ranji Trophy 2023–24 Final.

Vidarbha's Winning Moment

𝐕𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐡𝐚 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥! 🙌🙌



They beat Madhya Pradesh by 62 runs in a tightly fought contest.



A terrific comeback from the Akshay Wadkar-led side 👌@IDFCFIRSTBank | #VIDvMP | #RanjiTrophy | #SF1



Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/KsLiJPuqXr pic.twitter.com/YFY1kaO1x7— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) March 6, 2024

