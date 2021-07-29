Karnataka fast bowler Vinay Kumar, on Thursday, was named the talent scout for defending Indian Premier League champions Mumbai Indians. The franchise announced this on their Twitter account.

See Mumbai Indians' tweet here:

Welcome 🏠, @Vinay_Kumar_R “Mumbai Indians is established on strong fundamentals of discovering talent and belief in nurturing youth. I am confident Vinay will add value to our ideology and scouting strength." - Akash Ambani, Owner Mumbai Indians Read -https://t.co/IjAmfHQ6L6 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) July 29, 2021

