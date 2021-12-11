Virat Kohli and David Warner engaged in a fun conversation on Instagram after the Australian posted one of his 'Reface' videos. Kohli, replying to the video, wrote, "Mate are you ok?" to which Warner responded, "mate a little sore but I know you mean in my head, never alright."

See the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Here’s How Their Conversation Went:

Picture credit: Instagram

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)