Right before leaving for South Africa, Virat Kohli was being clicked by the shutterbugs. The Indian Test captain asked the paparazzi asked not to click pictures of Vamika. He was heard saying, "Baby ka photo mat lena." The video of the incident went viral on social media.

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)