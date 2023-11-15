Virat Kohli had a stellar ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scoring runs in almost every game, showing his ability to accumulate runs in any situation. He has scored two centuries, eight fifties and now in the high-voltage semifinal between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record of scoring the most runs in a single edition of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Sachin scored 673 runs in the 2003 edition. Virat has crossed it comfortably and is still counting. Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar Spotted Interacting With Football Legend David Beckham at Wankhede Stadium Ahead of IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal, Picture Goes Viral

Virat Kohli Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's Record of Scoring Most Runs in A Single Edition of ICC Cricket World Cup

RECORD AT WANKHEDE! Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in a single World Cup edition (673 in 2003). #INDvNZ #icccricketworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/rj1uBxxXh0 — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) November 15, 2023

Virat Kohli Breaks An All-Time Record

🚨NEW WORLD RECORD 🚨 Virat Kohli breaks the all-time record for the most runs in a single World Cup campaign. He breaks the record previously held by Sachin Tendulkar for his 673 runs scored at the 2003 World Cup.#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/TA6JwCCW5O — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) November 15, 2023

