Virat Kohli is once again captaining Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League 2023 against Rajasthan Royals as Faf du Plessis, who is still injured, is set to continue as a batter. Kohli, at the toss, said that he will continue with leading the side in a few games. "They informed me last time saying I might have to captain a couple of games, nothing I'm not used to doing. So I'm happy to step in, ready to continue from whatever Faf has been doing." Why RCB Players Are Wearing Green Jersey Against RR in IPL 2023 Match? Know Reason.

Virat Kohli to Lead RCB Again

RR won the toss, and we'll be batting first. 🏏 Captain Kohli: “The wicket looks dry and will slow down." 🗣️ ✌️changes to our Starting XI: Willey 🔁 Parny Vyshak 🔁 Harshal#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 #GoGreen #RCBvRR @qatarairways pic.twitter.com/PILeELUFQ6 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 23, 2023

