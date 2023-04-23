Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to take on Rajasthan Royals at home at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in a very crucial clash in IPL 2023. The two teams met each other in last edition's qualifier 2 where Rajasthan Royals came out victorious. RCB had a mixed start to the tournament, and they have to win in this to catch up to the teams that edged ahead of them a little in the race to the play-offs. They have shown good performances in the powerplay overs with Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli taking on the opposition fast bowlers but slowed down significantly after powerplay showing an obvious weakness to spin bowlers, specially wrist spinners. With the tournament progressing and pitches tiring out, RCB will try to find a counter to the problem. Meanwhile, they will play the game against Rajasthan Royals on April 23 wearing the iconic green jersey. Fans wanting to know why Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and other RCB players will wear green jersey on Sunday, will get all the information here. ‘Poor Predictable Virat…’ Glenn Maxwell Makes Hilarious Remark On Virat Kohli After Duo Spotted Playing 'Rock, Paper, Scissor' During PBKS vs RCB IPL 2023 Match.

RCB wears this jersey dedicating one of their home matches to the 'Go Green' initiatives to spread awareness about the need for a cleaner and greener environment. The Green Game in which RCB wears the green jersey was conceived in 2011 and since then these jerseys are made utilising the recycled waste collected at the stadium. RCB's season opener match alone generated 9047.6 kg waste in the stadium as 19,488 water bottles were used. This year's mission will also see RCB restore two lakes in South Bengaluru, covering 44 acres and close to 200 schools will see the Green School certification roll out. Virat Kohli Meets Preity Zinta, RCB Star Has A Friendly Chat With PBKS Co-Owner After IPL 2023 Clash At Mohali.

As per estimates, an average of 8 tons of dry waste, food waste, and other recyclable waste are generated from a stadium after every match. Implementation of waste segregation practices has helped gather and segregate dry, food and non-recyclable wastes and process them completely to further make recycled products like shirts and other goods.

Working closely with Good Era, Implementation Partner for Go Green Initiative, RCB have uniquely developed a Green Army, a one-of-its-kind sustainability help group that they take copious help from to keep the stadium premises clean.

