India batting stalwart Virat Kohli created a new record as he completed 1000 runs in the T20 World Cup. He became the fastest to complete 1000 runs in the ICC event in just 22 innings. The former India captain achieved the feat during India’s Super 12 clash against South Africa on Sunday at the Optus Stadium, Perth.

See BCCI’s Twitter post:

