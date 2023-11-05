Virat Kohli sparkled with his 49th ODI century after which Ravindra Jadeja scalped a sensational five-wicket haul as India beat South Africa by 243 runs at the Eden Gardens in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on November 5. The star batter sizzled with a century on his 35th birthday as India racked up 326/5 while batting first. In response, it was Ravindra Jadeja who starred with a five-wicket haul (5/33) as South Africa crumbled to a mere 83 in 27.1 overs. With this, India have ensured that they will finish at the top of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table. ‘Hope You Break My Record…’ Sachin Tendulkar Reacts as Virat Kohli Equals His Tally of 49 ODI Centuries During IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match.

India vs South Africa Result

Kuldeep Yadav wraps things up with a beauty 🔥 South Africa are all out for 83 and #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 win by 243 runs in Kolkata 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/iastFYWeDi#TeamIndia | #CWC23 | #MenInBlue | #INDvSA pic.twitter.com/pOEpOyCGVy — BCCI (@BCCI) November 5, 2023

