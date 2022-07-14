Virat Kohli once again failed to score an eye-catching total as the Indian batter returned to pavilion, scoring just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at Lord's. Kohli tried to play a cover drive off David Willey's outswinging delivery, but got caught by English captain Jos Buttler behind the stumps. The cricket fans took to Twitter and showed their reactions on Kohli's dismissal as the batsman has not been able to score big runs quite a long time.

Watch Kohli's dismissal video:

 

"Khatam"

 

"As Usual"

 

"Should Worry"

"Declined"

 

"Don't Know What's wrong"

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)