Virat Kohli once again failed to score an eye-catching total as the Indian batter returned to pavilion, scoring just 16 runs in the second ODI against England at Lord's. Kohli tried to play a cover drive off David Willey's outswinging delivery, but got caught by English captain Jos Buttler behind the stumps. The cricket fans took to Twitter and showed their reactions on Kohli's dismissal as the batsman has not been able to score big runs quite a long time.

Watch Kohli's dismissal video:

"Khatam"

"As Usual"

As usual Virat Kohli getting out again on outside off... Kohli is not going to get his form back its because not learning from past doing same mistake repeatedly... Kohli regular routine...eat , sleep , get out, disappoint fan and repeat....😰#ViratKohli — Sunil Gupta (@_linus_online) July 14, 2022

"Should Worry"

kohli should seriously worry about his form because now even my husband is getting impatient for his ton. 😪 — Zoya Rasul (@zoyarasul) July 14, 2022

"Declined"

I hope he goes back to his 2017 methods. That was the peak Kohli we saw. 2018 may have numbers but technically, 2016, 2017 Kohli was THE BEST of him. Move across. Get LBW once or twice no problem. Cover the line of the ball with footwork. And play more leg side than off side. — Archith (@UtdArc) July 14, 2022

"Don't Know What's wrong"

Don't Know What's Wrong With Virat Kohli Why He Can't Leave The Ball Which Is Outside Off Stump? Same Mistake Again & Again He Knows That's His Weakness But He Don't Leave The Ball Nor He Is Over Coming His Deficiency 🤷‍♂#ViratKohli𓃵 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/V5Akts7vkY — Rab Nawaz 🇵🇰 (@RN31888) July 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)