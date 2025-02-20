The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 has already commenced, and India will play their matches at Dubai International Stadium in Dubai as they refused to travel to Pakistan citing security reasons. During their training in Dubai, star cricketer Virat Kohli was spotted having his meal at the sidelines. The video went viral on social media and some claimed that he is eating something non-vegetarian and his claims of being a vegetarian is fake. Although there were others too who pointed out that Virat is a brand ambassador of Blue Pride, plant-based meat company and the food he is eating is a plant-based mock meat. Virat Kohli Enjoys Mock Chicken Tikka, Posts Instagram Story.

'Virat Eating Chicken Leg?'

Virat eating chicken leg ? — free hindu temples ✊✨ (@crickaddict_45) February 19, 2025

'So He Was Vegetarian For Netflix?'

So he was vegetarian only for the Netflix show?? https://t.co/3k4DvztZ55 — Bhārgav Rām (@bhargav_kaka) February 19, 2025

'Kohli Back to Non-Veg?'

Kohli back to non veg? Biggest W in his life. https://t.co/Yh3JTrO1i0 — PewPewPew (@innavenum) February 20, 2025

'He Eats Plant Based Meat'

He eats plant based meat from Blue Tribe brand — Muaaj Bagban☄️ (@Muaaz1503) February 19, 2025

'That's Plant Based Mock Chicken'

That's plant based mock chicken. Do some research first before spreading hate directly. https://t.co/sErDclFmkD — Atharv Raut (@atharvRaut2) February 19, 2025

'Another Fan Points It Out'

Plant based meat naam ki cheez suni hai kabhi? https://t.co/BuwtTbnlEg — Yugveer Kumar (@Yugveerneet) February 19, 2025

