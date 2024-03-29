Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and other Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) players were spotted training hard in the training session for their upcoming IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB is gonna have a slight advantage over their home crowd but in the last five meetings between RCB and KKR at M. Chinnaswamy stadium, Knight Riders have emerged victorious. It will be a tough match for both sides. KKR are off to a good as they won their first match. RCB on the other hand have played a couple of matches in which they have won only a single. ‘Friends, Captains and Most Importantly…’, Virat Kohli and Shane Watson Share a Laugh During RCB Training Session Ahead of IPL 2024 Match Against KKR (View Post).

Watch Video Here

It’s a blockbuster Friday night! 🤩 Get ready for #RCBvKKR at Namma Chinnaswamy stadium. 🏟️ DK, Siraj, Mayank and Coach Griff preview the game, on @bigbasket_com presents Game Day! 📹



Download the Big Basket App now. 📱#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2024 #RCBvKKR pic.twitter.com/sFKkUc8UMq— Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) March 29, 2024

