Virat Kohli became the fifth player to play 200 IPL games. Kohli took the field for the 200th time for RCB in the IPL. The RCB captain joins the likes of MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik and Suresh Raina.

Many congratulations to @imVkohli who is all set to play his 200th IPL game for @RCBTweets 👏👏 He now becomes the 5th player to play 200 IPL games.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/wuIDVDu1Uf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 20, 2021

