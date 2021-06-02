India are set to face New Zealand in the first-ever World Test Championship Final which is scheduled to be played from June 18 onwards.

🗣️ Happy to have the opportunity to play the World Test Championship Final: #TeamIndia Captain @imVkohli ☺️ pic.twitter.com/jjFEwEisrD — BCCI (@BCCI) June 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)