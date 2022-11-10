Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya played sensational knocks as India posted 168/6 against England in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals at Adelaide Oval. Both batters scored half-centuries as they turned up the heat in the final five overs to lead the team to a brilliant total.

