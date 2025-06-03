Royal Challengers Bengaluru won their first IPL title in history as they defeated Punjab Kings in the final by 6 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. PBKS needed 29 runs off the last over and when RCB's win was almost ensured, Virat Kohli, who has not won the trophy for the last 18 seasons of the competition, was spotted breaking down in tears on the field. It made fans emotional as well and the moment went viral on social media. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Win IPL 2025; Krunal Pandya Shines As RCB Beat PBKS to Win First Indian Premier League Title After 18 Years.

Virat Kohli In Tears After RCB Win First Indian Premier League

