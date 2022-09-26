Virat Kohli applauded the character shown by Team India after the Men in Blue beat Australia by six wickets in the 3rd T20I to win the series 2-1. India had fallen behind 0-1 in the series after the first match in Mohali but bounced back in emphatic style to defeat the world champions before the T20 World Cup next month.

Virat Kohli Lauds Team India's Character After Series Win:

Brilliant character shown by the boys to seal the series after being down. 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/qVCTXNWKH3 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 25, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)