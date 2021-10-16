Indian captain Virat Kohli was left emotional and mesmerised by young dancer, who showed off his skills in a show named 'Super Dancer 4'. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Blown away and mesmerised by this kids talent

@sanchitstyle. He is beyond exceptional. Hats off to you god bless you. Had goosebumps watching him dance."

See his tweet here:

Blown away and mesmerised by this kids talent @sanchitstyle. He is beyond exceptional. Hats off to you god bless you. Had goosebumps watching him dance. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/1pccij1jXE — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 16, 2021

Watch the full dance video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanchit Chanana (@sanchitstyle)

Kohli also put out an Instagram story lauding the kid's talent. Here's what he wrote:

Virat Kohli's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram)

