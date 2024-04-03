Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsman Virat Kohli seemed disappointed post his team's loss against the Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. RCB lost their second consecutive match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and are currently placed in the ninth spot in the points table. Virat didn't seem happy with the loss and punched his chair in the dressing room. LSG Spinner M Siddharth's 'dream' Comes True After Dismissing Virat Kohli in IPL 2024

Virat Kohli Punches Chair in Dressing Room Post Loss Against LSG

