Sunrisers Hyderabad continue their pursuit for the IPL title after a disappointing season last time around. Some big picks in the last edition didn't turn out as planned and SRH need to shake up their squad in the IPL 2024 auction to bring some leadership and clarity. SRH has 34 crores left. A total of 173 players have been collectively retained by 10 franchises. The deadline for the 10 franchises to retain players for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season closed on November 26, 2023. A total of 333 players have been registered for the IPL 2024 auction to go under the gavel in Dubai at Coca-Cola Arena on December 19, 2023.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have managed to retain 19 players including five overseas players. SRH still have the option to add six additional players, including three overseas players for IPL 2024 season. SRH have released seven players in total ahead of IPL 2024 auction. They have a crisis for a skilled wrist spinner and having one would certainly be a priority for SRH in the player's bidding event.

SRH Players Bought at IPL 2024 Auction:

SRH Players Retained Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction:

Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram (c), Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umban Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed.

SRH Previous Season Recap: SRH had a very poor season despite a promising looking squad at the start of the season. They struggled to adapt to their home conditions and the cohesion in the team fell apart leading them to finish at last position.

