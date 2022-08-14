Virat Kohli put the Indian tricolour as his display/profile pictures on social media ahead of the nation's 75th Independence Day. He updated his dp on all of his social media platforms--Instagram, Facebook and also on Twitter. Earlier, former India captain MS Dhoni had too changed his Instagram dp and put the Indian tricolour.

Virat Kohli changes Social Media DPs:

