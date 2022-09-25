Virat Kohli smashed his 33rd T20I fifty during the third T20I match between India vs Australia in Hyderabad on September 25. He also became the player with most number of half-centuries in this format. Kohli achieved this feat off just 39 deliveries including three fours and three sixes.

Virat Kohli scores 33rd T20I Fifty:

