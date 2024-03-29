Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) visit M Chinnaswamy Stadium to play game 10 of the IPL 2024 Season against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). KKR won the toss and elected to bowl first, Virat Kohli started dominating the bowling and hit big shots for the home side. He raced to his 52nd half-century in the IPL in just 36 balls. This is Kohli's second half-century in the IPL 2024. The star batter hit two fours and three sixes in the inning. Behind Kohli’s master inning, RCB scored 95 runs in 11.3 overs. ‘Battle of Delhi Boys Soon’ Fans React as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir Captured in One Frame at M Chinnaswamy Stadium Ahead of RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 Match

