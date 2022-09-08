Virat Kohli gets over the line in style as he smashes a sensational six to bring up his maiden T20I century during the IND vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 encounter. This is the former Indian skipper's first 100+ score in any format since November 2019. This was Kohli's 71st hundred and he is now level with Ricky Ponting on the all-time list.

