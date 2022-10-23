Virat Kohli played a sensational knock as India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in T20 WorldCup 2022 Super 2 Group 2 encounter. The Indian batter scored an undefeated 82 as India got over the line in a close clash. The Men in Blur have now moved to the top of the table.

